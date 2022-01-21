National Commission for Minorities seeks answer from Jharkhand Chief Secretary on sale of liquor, meat in Shikharji hill area

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): While taking cognizance of the sale of liquor and meat in the Shikharji hill area, one of the fourteen pilgrimage sites of Jainism, the National Commission for Minorities, has sought a reply from the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand.

It is worth mentioning that the local Jain society has always demanded to maintain purity and cleanliness on the hill of Shrisamvet Shikharji, the biggest pilgrimage area of Jainism located in Madhuvan of Giridih, Jharkhand.

The National Commission for Minorities has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand asking him to submit the report on the matter to the Commission before January 31.



Shikharji hill area, being the nirvana place of 20 Tirthankaras out of the 24 Tirthankars of Jainism, every particle of Shri Sammed Shikharji mountain is revered and revered like a temple complex for the entire Jain society and here Jains walk barefoot.

The local people who follow Jainism have always been demanding from the government that the sale of liquor and meat should be banned in the entire area surrounding the Shikharji hill area.

The Shikharji Temple is located on Parasnath hill, the highest mountain in the state of Jharkhand. (ANI)

