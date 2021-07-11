National Commission for Scheduled Castes issues notice to UP Chief Secy, DGP over beating up of Dalit man in Kanpur Dehat

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday took cognisance of the inhuman act done on a Dalit man in Sarwan Kheda in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

NCSC has issued notice to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police Uttar Pradesh along with District Magistrate and SSP Kanpur Dehat, asking them to submit immediately via return fax or through email, the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matter.

"As per the information/complaint received by NCSC via Social media (Twitter) along with a video depicting brutality, a Dalit man allegedly beaten up and tied to a tree by family members of a woman for being in love with the latter in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh," reads NCSC statement.



"The attackers also allegedly inserted a stick in the private part of the man. The incident, which took place on June 7, came to light after the video of the inhuman act went viral on social media on June 9," the statement adds.

The Commission on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla has issued notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

"It is a shameless, brutal, inhuman and unpardonable act. As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects," said Sampla.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then Commission might exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under article 338 of the constitution of India and issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi. (ANI)

