National Consumer Helpline received over 10 lakh complaints in last 3 years

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday asserted that over 10 lakh complaints were received by it in last three years through National Consumer Helpline.

In reply to a question raised in parliament about the number of consumer complaints, MoS Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao informed that there has been an increase in the number of complaints every year and from August 2016 to March 2019 -- a total number of 10,91,027 complaints were received by National Consumer helpline.

"There is an increase in the number of complaints every year in the National Consumer Helpline set up by the Department of Consumer Affairs. The number of complaints received during the last three years are- 2,12,710 complaints between August, 2016 to March, 2017; 3,98,148 complaints between April, 2017- March, 2018 and 4,80,169 complaints between April, 2018 to March, 2019. The disposal rate in about 90 per cent", the minister said in his reply.

The government also informed that the complaints received at the NCH are forwarded to the companies/regulators/ Government Departments concerned for resolution.

"For the quicker resolution of consumer complaints, NCH has partnered with more than 500 companies under its convergence programme. The complaints relating to the convergence companies are transferred to them online for resolution. In the event of a complaint not being resolved by a company, the consumer is advised to approach a Consumer Forum of appropriate jurisdiction established under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986", the reply further read. (ANI)

