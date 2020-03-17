National Defence College closed till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The National Defence College here has been closed till March 31 amid the coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, 100 students, including 58 Brigadier-rank armed forces' officers, 17 bureaucrats of Joint Secretary rank and 25 foreign officers from friendly nations underwent training at the institute on Monday.

A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

