National Digital Architecture will eradicate inequality in education system: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that National Digital Architecture (N-DEAR) is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequality in the education system in the country.

While inaugurating the Shikshak Parv conclave through video conference here, "N-DEAR is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequality in education and its modernization. N-DEAR will act as a 'super connect' between various academic activities in the same way as UPI interface revolutionized the banking sector. The country is making technology like Talking Books and Audiobooks a part of education."

The Prime Minister said that 'Vidyanjali 2.0' is like a platform for the country's resolve of 'Sabka Prayas' with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

In this society, our private sector has to come forward and contribute to increasing the quality of education in government schools, he said.

'Vidyanjali 2.0', a portal launched for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

PM Modi also launched School Quality Assessment and AssuranceFramework (SQAAF) which would address the deficiency of the absence of a common scientific framework for dimensions like curriculumcum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices and governance process. SQAAF will help in bridging this inequality.

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State for Education Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)