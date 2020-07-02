National Doctor's Day: Amit Shah salutes medics for 'uttermost commitment' to keep nation safe, healthy'

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Doctor's Day on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday saluted doctors for their 'uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy.'

He applauded the doctors for their efforts and service amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Shah said, "On Doctor's Day, I salute our brave doctors who have been leading the battle against COVID-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice."

Like every year, the country is observing Doctor's Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)

