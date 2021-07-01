National Doctors' Day: PM Modi thanks doctors on behalf of 130 crore citizens

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Doctors' Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the doctors on behalf of 130 crore Indians for their services during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the medical fraternity via video conference at a virtual programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) the Prime Minister said that this day, celebrated in the memory of Dr BC Roy, is the symbol of the highest ideals of our medical fraternity.

Acknowledging the doctors' contribution, the Prime Minister recalled their heroic efforts during the pandemic and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of humanity.

He further said that our scientists and doctors have found solutions for all the challenges thrown by COVID-19.



"Our doctors are facing this new and fast mutating virus on the basis of their experience and expertise. Despite the limitations of long-neglected medical infrastructure and pressure of population, India's per lakh population rate of infection and death rate is still manageable compared to even developed countries. Loss of lives is always painful but many lives have been saved too. Credit goes to hard-working doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers for saving many lives," said the Prime Minister.

He also underlined the focus of the government on strengthening healthcare. During the 'first wave' about Rs 15,000 crores were allocated for healthcare and this year, the health sector budget has been doubled to more than Rs 2 lakh crore. Rs 50,000 crore have been allocated for credit guarantee scheme to develop health infrastructure in the under-served areas.

He further said, "Today, our doctors are making and implementing protocols for COVID-19. Earlier, we all saw how medical infrastructure was ignored. Despite all problems, India's condition was somewhere stable than other developed countries."

"Our doctors, their knowledge and experience is helping us battle this COVID-19 virus," he added.

Like every year, the country is celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991. (ANI)

