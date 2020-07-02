National Doctors Day: Rahul Gandhi thanks dedicated professionals who inspire hope amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Doctors Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he was "immensely grateful" to the doctors who are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

"On Doctors Day, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in (the) Covid-19 times," the Congress leader tweeted.

Gandhi is set to engage in conversation with Indian nurses from across the globe via video conferencing on tackling the pandemic, today at 10 am.

"Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it," he further tweeted.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.

The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)

