National dope testing lab loses WADA accreditation, barred from conducting tests

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Failing to match the International Standards for Laboratories (ISL), National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has lost its accreditation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for six months barring it from carrying out any doping test.

"WADA has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi for a period of up to six months," said an official statement on Thursday.

According to WADA, the suspension has been imposed due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) as identified during a site visit.

"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," said the statement.

The suspension took effect from August 20, 2019, prohibiting NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples. Any samples in the facility that have not been analyzed are supposed to be securely transported to another WADA-accredited laboratory.

"Disciplinary proceedings were initiated by WADA's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) in May this year and subsequently carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee," it said.

As per Article 13.7 of the World Anti-Doping Code, the laboratory can file an appeal against the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days of the notice.

"During the period of suspension, the laboratory shall address all non-conformities identified by the LabEG or WADA in any request for corrective action or otherwise, as well as any additional non-conformities identified during any follow-up site visit," it added.

The laboratory can also apply for reinstatement of accreditation prior to the expiry of the suspension period if it satisfies the LabEG in meeting the international standards. On the other hand, WADA can also extend the suspension of the non-conformities are not addressed by the end of the suspension period.

WADA is the agency responsible for accreditation and re-accreditation of anti-doping laboratories around the world thereby ensuring that they maintain the highest quality standards. (ANI)

