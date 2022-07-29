National Education Policy 2020 bringing transformative change in education: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The National Education Policy brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing transformative change in education and laying the foundation of a self-reliant future, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing an event to mark two years of National Education Policy 2020, Amit Shah said that NEP 2020 is not merely a policy document but a reflection of the aspirations of students, teachers and people.

"The National Education Policy brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing transformative change in education and laying the foundation of a strong and self-reliant future," he said.



"No nation is built with land, rivers, mountains, factories and houses. Nations are built with their citizens. A nation is built with the culture of the public. I believe that the New Education Policy has been formed with the original idea of making talented citizens," he added.

He said NEP-2020 is linked to the country's cultural roots and has been formed with wide consultations. The minister said of the education policies brought after Independence, the National Education Policy brought by the Modi government is the only one which did not face any opposition.

A slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development were launched during the event.

These cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment.

The Union government had on July 29, 2020 announced the new National Education Policy which said that the quality of the education system can be improved through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). (ANI)

