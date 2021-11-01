National Education Policy seeks to make youth future-ready, socially aware: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the aim of the National Education Policy 2020 is to make the youth of India "future-ready" and socially aware.

Virtually addressing the 26th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, Pradhan said, "National Education Policy 2020 introduced by the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims at preparing our youth to be future-ready, socially aware, global citizens of the 21st century."





He said that the education sector in India is undergoing an unprecedented transformation today and pitched the idea of synergy and holistic growth of the country.

"I urge you to focus on synergising technology and knowledge and developing a model of inclusive innovation that leads to society's inclusive and holistic growth. Only then we can realise India of the 21st century," Pradhan said.

The Union Minister lauded NITIE for its initiative, Parivartan Forum.

As per a press release of the Ministry of Education, through the forum, the institute is fostering social consciousness among rural students by providing technology-enabled self-learning videos on themes like building scientific acumen, fostering awareness, human values and personality development. (ANI)

