National Executive: Gujarat BJP chief shows how 'Modi magic' worked in polls

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): BJP's Gujarat president CR Paatil gave a PowerPoint presentation on how the 'Modi magic' worked in the Gujarat Assembly elections at the party's two-day National Executive meeting, which concluded in te national capital on Tuesday.

A top party source said, "Our Gujarat state president gave a detailed presentation on how the 'Modi magic' worked wonders and took us to a landslide win in the Gujarat Assembly elections last year. It could serve as a template for us in the other poll-bound states."

"During the presentation, CR Paatil showed how the 35 rallies and roadshows of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the key to us winning 156 seats, including the 65 constituencies that the BJP lost in 2017. He also showed us how India's biggest roadshow, spanning 50 kms, drew a massive public response and helped us win the polls by a landslide margin," the source said.



"He told National Executive members that the Gujarat elections were fought on the agenda of development. Infrastructure development of the state also contributed significantly to our victory," the source added.

Among the other factors that propelled the BJP to its seventh straight mandate in PM Modi's native state were extensive campaigning by the BJP's top national leaders, booth strengthening and expansion of the party's cadre network, constant interaction, training and monitoring of cadre, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's proactive and decisive governance, comprehensive 360-degree campaigns to take PM Modi's message of development to every voter of Gujarat, and targeted cohort campaigns.

Despite losing the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls in a close finish on December 8 last year, BJP's biggest-ever mandate in Gujarat has prompted the party's top bosses to already shift focus to the nine states that will go to polls this year.

Also the native state of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP broke all previous electoral records in the state.

The Congress finished a distant second with 17 seats while the AAP, the new entrant in Gujarat, won five seats, and the Samajwadi Party won a lone seat. (ANI)

