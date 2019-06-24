National flag printed upside down in school book in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): National flag has been printed upside down on a third standard government textbook in Gaya district of Bihar.

The administration put the blame on publisher and printer and said that the books were ordered to be recalled.

"It is a mistake on the part of the publisher and the printer. We are already aware of the matter," District Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan head Upendra Kumar Singh said.

The official said that concerned authorities have been directed to get back the wrong books and provide the students with amended ones. (ANI)

