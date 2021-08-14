National flag unfurling event under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav cancelled in Sao Jacinto Island, Goa

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The unfurling of the National Flag by a team from Goa Naval Area as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' was cancelled in Sao Jacinto Island of Goa on Thursday after the residents objected to it, as per the officials of the Goa Naval Area.



As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Defence has planned the unfurling of the National Flag in Islands across the nation between 13 and 15 Aug 21.

A team from Goa Naval Area visited the islands of Goa including the Sao Jacinto Island as part of this pan-India initiative.

This initiative is being done at a nationwide level to instil a sense of patriotism and celebrate the run-up to the 75th year of independence. (ANI)

