National Gallery of Modern Art launches virtual tour amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Amid the countrywide lockdown the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here celebrated 66 years of its foundation by launching the virtual tour of its permanent collection for the visitors.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, the entire country has been put under the 21-days nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. All museums and libraries under Ministry of Culture have been closed for public access till further orders.

On the eve of 66th Foundation Day on Saturday, NGMA launched a virtual tour of its permanent collection for the visitors so that they can see the collections without visiting the museum.

"NGMA'S virtual tour has plenty to explore and ponder over," said Adwaita Gadanayak, Director General, NGMA.

He said that the sculptures, paintings and prints in the visual tour are a step further to showcase the hidden treasures and the reserve collection at the Gallery.(ANI)

