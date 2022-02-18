National green hydrogen policy to give producers freedom to source renewable energy from anywhere: Power Minister

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said the National Green Hydrogen policy will allow producers to source renewable energy from anywhere and help reduce the cost of production of carbon-free green hydrogen.

The union minister unveiled the phase-I of National Green Hydrogen Policy on Thursday.

He said the scheme will allow renewable energy to be sourced from anywhere and from anyone for the production of green hydrogen with various concessions and the policy will help reduce the cost of production of carbon-free green hydrogen.



Explaining the policy, he said the government will allow companies to keep the surplus green hydrogen produced with the distribution companies for 30 days. If needed, they can get it back. This exemption will be for those projects which will be set up before 2025.

Under the policy, companies will have the freedom to set up the capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources such as solar or wind power, either by themselves or through other mediums. There will also be an exemption from the inter-state transmission fee for green hydrogen producers. Hydrogen producers will get permission within 15 days of application.

Green hydrogen producers and renewable energy plants will be provided connectivity to the grid on a priority basis so that there is no delay in the process. (ANI)

