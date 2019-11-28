National Herald case: Subramanian Swamy's cross-examination deferred till Dec 21

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday deferred the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy till December 21 in the National Herald case.

Rouse Avenue Court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja allowed the application moved by lawyers of both sides seeking another date for the hearing. The matter was earlier slated to be heard on November 29 and 30.

Swamy is the complainant in the case. Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused.

Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Sonia, Rahul, and others of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

The BJP lawmaker had also stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)

