National Law School, Bengaluru alumni charter Mumbai-Ranchi flight for migrant labourers amid lockdown

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): A special flight from Mumbai carrying as many as 174 labourers landed at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi on Thursday morning.

This is the first-ever flight in the country which has carried labourers amid the lockdown.

The initiative was taken by former students of National Law School, Bengaluru.

"These labourers were in a miserable condition in Mumbai and nearby areas. They were the worst affected by the pandemic and the loss of jobs. In such a situation this flight came as a great relief for them," said Ishtiyaq, one of the ex-students of National Law School.

The Law School alumni are arranging some more flights for the stranded migrant labourers. (ANI)

