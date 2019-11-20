Gopal Prasad Yadav, a national level swimmer, makes a living by selling tea in Patna. (Photo/ANI)
National level swimmer from Bihar selling tea on the streets of Patna

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:18 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): National level swimmer Gopal Prasad Yadav, who has won many medals, makes a living by selling tea here.
Gopal, who runs a small tea shop in Kazipur, Nayatola, is yet another example of the condition of sports and sportspersons in Bihar, who suffer because of the apathy of the system.
Gopal, who once dreamt of becoming an international swimmer, now sells tea due to his poor financial situation and to take care of his family.
The name of his shop is National Swimmer Tea Stall. On being asked why it is named so, Gopal said that it highlights the plight of all athletes and he hopes that it will make people aware that a national level swimmer makes his living by selling tea.
In 1987, Gopal represented Bihar for the first time in the national swimming competition held in Kolkata. He then excelled in the national swimming competition held in Kerala in 1988 and 1989. He also came first in the 100 meters backstroke competition in the state championship held in BCA Danapur in 1988.
In 1990, he went for a job interview in the Postal Department but did not get the job.
Today, Gopal teaches swimming in the Ganges. He believes that this has kept his inner swimmer alive. He says that his sons Sunny Kumar and Sonu Kumar are good swimmers, but they gave up swimming after seeing his condition.
His customers believe that it is really deplorable that he should be selling tea on the streets today. (ANI)

