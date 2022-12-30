National-level wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO act case arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old national-level wrestler, who was wanted in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case, officials said on Thursday.

Naresh Sehrawat alias Sonu (38), a resident of Jai Vihar, Delhi was absconding in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case registered at Police Station Chhawla, Delhi.

"The case dates back to August 2019 when a kidnapping case was registered, wherein, accused Naresh Sehrawat and his brother-in-law Manjeet had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl," police said, adding that sexual assault sections were also invoked in the case.

"One of the accused namely Manjeet was arrested in the year 2019. But Naresh Sehrawat was absconding," police added.

"Acting on a tip-off, regarding the wanted criminal Naresh Sehrawat, a team was constituted to trace and nab the accused. Following the scanning of CCTV footage and launching a search operation the accused was successfully traced in the area of Najafgarh, Delhi," police said, adding that Naresh was resisting arrest but was overpowered.



"Accused Naresh Sehrawat has played in many wrestling championships at National Level and was an 'Akhara mate' of murder-accused Olympian Sushil Kumar at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi and he was in his frequent touch," police said.

According to police officials, in 2005/2006, Sehrawat joined hands with notorious gangster and contract killer Amit.

"In 2006, he, along with his accomplices Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others took a contract for the killing of one Jai Prakash and brutally killed him in broad daylight," police said.

"He tried to kill one Jagge by firing at him in a crowded panchayat in Jhajjar, Haryana," they added.

"Keeping in view his criminal activities and close association with gangsters Amit, Surender, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others, he was booked in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case registered in 2009 at Narela police station, police said. (ANI)

