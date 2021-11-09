National Liberation Front of Tripura commander surrenders before BSF

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 9 (ANI): A senior commander of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a nationalist militant organisation, on Tuesday surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) here in Tripura.

Commander Rana Bahadur Debbarma alias Roaja alias Hemchang (51) is an active and listed NLFT (BM) member. He claims to be holding the rank of self-styled captain in the outfit.

"Debbarma surrendered before BSF in presence of Susanta Kumar Nath, Inspector General Tripura, and Senior Officers of BSF and other agencies including media personnel," said the BSF.

Debbarma reportedly joined the NLFT (BM) Outfit in 1995 and has been continuing to be its active member since then.

"As of date, Debbarma has been listed as an active cadre of NLFT (BM) as per the list published by the state government," BSF added.

The BSF also mentioned that Debbarma had not seen any of his family members including his parents since he joined the NLFT outfit in 1995. "Even, Debbarma did not come during the last rituals of his parents, when he lost his mother in 2006 and his father in 2012, which was an excruciating tough period for him and his family."

However, the force said, Debbarma has opted for his "GHAR WAPSI" (return home) on Tuesday and got an opportunity to meet his younger brother and elder sister, after more than 25 years.



"Debbarma's renunciation of violent insurgent activities and joining mainstream to live a happy and peaceful life will definitely encourage other Insurgents to follow his path," the BSF said.

BSF Tripura is making persistent counter insurgency endeavours independently as well as with active support of state security apparatus and central government agencies against the 'Indian Insurgent Groups' active in the state.

Resultantly, the active Cadres of such insurgent groups, particularly of 'NLFT (BM) Outfit' are becoming disillusioned from the insurgency activities and showing their intention to join the mainstream.

Earlier on October 18, one such listed and active NLFT (BM) Cadre namely Jaiba Kaloi alias Litan Jamatia alias Chalai surrendered before the BSF.

In recent years, large numbers of NLFT (BM) Cadres have surrendered before BSF and other security forces, which indicate their eagerness to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

It may be noticed that a total of 25 Insurgents of NLFT has surrendered before BSF Tripura, till date-- five insurgents in 2017, 12 in 2018, three each in 2019 and 2020, and two in 2021so far (including Jaiba Kolai and Debbarma.

BSF Tripura Frontier has appealed to the youth of the state, who are being allured by the false promises to join the Insurgency even today, that they should not be misguided to follow the path of violence and extreme hardships and to join the mainstream. (ANI)

