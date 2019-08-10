National Liberation Front of Tripura signs peace pact to join mainstream

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): National Liberation Front of Tripura led by Sabir Devbarma (NLFT-SD) signed the Memorandum of Settlement on Saturday, with state and Central government in order to join the mainstream and give up violence.

Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release said: "NLFT has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border. NLFT has been responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016."

"NLFT (SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India. It has agreed to the surrender of its 88 cadres with their weapons. The surrendered cadres will be given surrender benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the Ministry added.

The government of Tripura will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment, education, etc. Centre will consider the proposals of Tripura regarding the economic development of tribal areas of Tripura.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, The Memorandum of Settlement was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) of Ministry of Home Affairs, Kumar Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Government of Tripura and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma of NLFT (SD).

Later on, the NLFT representatives called on Union Home Minister, Amit Shah at New Delhi after signing the Memorandum of Settlement. (ANI)