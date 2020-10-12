National Minorities Commission seeks report from West Bengal govt on turban pulling incident

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Based on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga about the alleged pulling of the turban of a Sikh man by West Bengal police during party's "Nabanna Chalo" protest, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Monday, sought a report from the state government in the matter within the next 15 days.

In a letter addressed to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, NCM said that it has received a complaint about the alleged pulling of the turban of security officer Balwinder Singh by West Bengal police.

"The undersigned is directed to request you to send a report in this matter within 15 days so that the matter could be placed before the Commission for its consideration," the letter said.

Earlier on October 10, West Bengal Police has denied charges of pulling off the turban of a Sikh man during BJP's protest in Howrah on October 8 and said that the pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle with a policeman.



The police also said that the man was carrying firearms.

"The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The police said that that the officer had specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest.

"West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The incident took place during the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal on October 8 over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state. (ANI)

