National Mission for Clean Ganga awarded at the 20th GeoSmart India Conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was given the 'Leadership in Rejuvenation and Protection of Fresh Water Systems in India' award at the 20th edition of GeoSmart India, which was held in Hyderabad from December 3 to 5.

The conference is India's largest geospatial event, which aims to bring together the evolving world of geospatial and emerging technologies.

The award has been bestowed upon NMCG for its transformative initiatives in the water sector.

NMCG has been recognised as India's leading initiative in using geospatial technologies towards its river cleaning work, regulating the proposed protected and regulatory zone along the banks of river and monitoring pollu-organisation is also using cutting edge technologies like LiDAR to attain high-resolution maps and data for the entire Ganga river basin.

NMCG has built key platforms and solutions needed to support a robust Resources Management System.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), which is a part of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has been supporting NMCG to use geospatial technology for various activities aimed at achieving the objective of monitoring of pollution in river Ganga.

NMCG also strives to achieve GIS mapping of the entire Ganga river basin for effective execution and decision-making.

GIS Project on 'Generation of high-resolution DEM and GIS-ready database for part of River Ganga for NMCG' is being executed by Survey of India, Dehradun.

GIS-ready datasets, including high-resolution DEM, would facilitate major support to Ganga river basin management by embedding GIS in different aspects of planning and implementation at National/State/Local level, bringing GIS support in decision-making, and enabling a sound process of monitoring, developing and identifying critical hotspots.

NMCG has set up the Namami Gange Pavilion at the conference, which was inaugurated by ED(T)-NMCG, DP Mathuria, who had also chaired the plenary session panel discussion at the GeoSmart India Conference, on the topic 'Vision New India'.

The Namami Gange Pavilion has been attracting various participants and stakeholders. (ANI)

