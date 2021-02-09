National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): National Monuments Authority (NMA) on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches.



"The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines has been withdrawn due to some technical glitches," an NMA statement said. The statement added, "The revised notice will be issued later."

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Biju Janta Dal MP Pinaki Misra had criticised these bye-laws.

These heritage bye-laws had restricted development within 100 meters and 200 meters around notified monuments such as Srimandir. They had to take permission from the NMA for development work. (ANI)

