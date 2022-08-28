National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority to celebrate its silver jubilee tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): To commemorate 25 years of existence of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), a programme is being organised on Monday at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital, informed the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Sunday.

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will grace the occasion as Chief Guest.

As per the Chemical Fertilizer Ministry Stakeholders from the Pharmaceutical and Medtech devices industry, Central and State Governments, Price Monitoring and Resource Units (PMRUs), civil society, patient advocacy groups, etc from all over the country will participate in the programme.

"To mark the occasion, at the inaugural session, Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System 2.0 (IPDMS 2.0), an integrated responsive cloud-based application developed by NPPA with technical support from the Centre for Advance Computing (C-DAC) will be launched," the ministry stated.



IPDMS 2.0 is envisaged to optimize synergies in operations in order to promote the Government's thrust on 'Ease of Doing Business' as it would provide a single window for submissions of various forms as mandated under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO),2013, it said.

It would also enable the paperless functioning of NPPA and facilitate the stakeholders to connect with National Pharma Pricing Regulator from across the country and also Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 App with updated features will be launched on occasion.

The App has features like speech recognition; search medicines brand/formulation wise; share feature along with consumer complaint handling system. A publication chronicling the 25 years' journey of NPPA is also proposed to be launched at the inaugural session.

After the inaugural session, a panel discussion on the topic "Robust Data collection for policy making in Pharmaceutical and Medtech sector" will be conducted. The panel discussion will be chaired by Dr VK Paul, Member Health NITI Aayog and moderated by Satya S Sundaram, E&Y.

The panellists will be sharing their views on various facets of the topic under discussion with special emphasis on the importance of different sources of data in the larger context of making healthcare accessible and affordable. Options for improved data collection, areas of synergy, coordination and collaboration will be identified for drawing up a future roadmap that would help for the creation of a robust database. (ANI)

