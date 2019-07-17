National Police Academy gets new director

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Odisha cadre IPS officer Abhay on Wednesday took over as the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

The academy officers presented guard of honour to their new director, who later laid a wreath at Martyr's column before assuming the charge.

Abhay, IPS officer of 1986 batch, was the head of Odisha Crime Branch and Odisha Special Branch.

He had also worked at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bureau of Police Research and Development, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Abhay also served as Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau from January 2018 to July 2019.

Abhay said that he headed Indian delegation for agency-level talks with Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Russia and Indonesia and also represented India at a UN conference on Narcotic Drugs in his Commonwealth assignment.

He has also received Indian Police Medal for meritorious service and President's medal for distinguished service.

Addressing the media gathering about his future programs, Abhay said that he would be organising investigation training on priority for DIGs, IG and district SPs.

He said that he will adopt other measures to produce good officers from the academy. (ANI)

