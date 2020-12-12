National Security Guard conducts four-day-long exercise GANDIV in Goa

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a four-day-long exercise GANDIV in Goa. This exercise was started on December 6 and ended on December 9. According to NSG, the scope of the exercise was enhanced multifolds and 'Multiple Cities Multiple Target' scenario was depicted.

"This year the scope of the exercise was enhanced multifolds and the Multiple Cities Multiple Target scenario was depicted. National Security Guard simultaneously mobilised six task forces in an incremental manner to Hyderabad and Goa to validate its capability in counter terrorist, counter hijack and left wing extremism role," NSG said.

It is the first time when an exercise on this scale has been conducted by National Security Guard at the national level.



"A worst-case scenario was depicted in Goa and terror strikes were simulated at six targets both by night and day. Goa Assembly, Kala Academy, Shardha Mandir School, Hotel Taj Vivanta, Raj Bhavan and Goa Medical College were addressed by National Security Guard Task Forces in counter terrorist role and Dabolim Airport in counter terrorist and counter hijack role," NSG said.

To neutralise the simulated threat, graduated response was carried out by the primary and first responders, followed by employment of State ATS and employment of NSG as a terminal resort. The aim was to streamline the response mechanism in an identical situation akin to Mumbai Terror Attacks if orchestrated in Goa, NSG said in a press release.

"The exercise witnessed the jointness and synergised efforts of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, State Police, State ATS, Medical Services, Fire Department and State Administration. The positive response and seamless coordination between all the agencies was observed and critical lessons were drawn by all agencies to be incorporated in their drills and procedures, to further enhance their operational efficacy," NSG said.

According to the elite force, the employment of State Anti-Terrorist Squad and National Security Guard in Counter-Terrorist role at Goa Medical College was witnessed by Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa along with officials from MEA, various central and state armed forces. (ANI)

