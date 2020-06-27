National security matters shouldn't be politicised: Sharad Pawar responds to Rahul's remark

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that "China has snatched away our land", NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the national security matters should not be politicised.

"We can not forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 sq km of our territory. At present, I do not know if they occupied any land, but while discussing this we need to remember past. National security matters shouldn't be politicised," said Pawar.

NCP leader said that there is no possibility of war, but China has definitely committed a misadventure.

"I don't think there is a possibility of war, but China has definitely committed a misadventure. The route which we are constructing in Galwan is on our side of the border," he said.

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, posted a video on his twitter handle, and said, "We are coming to hear, people are saying, satellite images show, Ladakh's residents are saying and retired Generals of the Army are saying that China has snatched away our land. It has taken away land not just at one place but at three places."

"Prime Minister, you will have to speak the truth and tell the country. If you say no land was taken and the truth is otherwise, then it will be China's gain," he added.

Congress and NCP are coalition partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

