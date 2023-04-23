National Skill Development Corporation showcases its initiatives at G20 "future of work" exhibition

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) showcased its transformative initiatives in skill development, higher education, and international employment opportunities at the G20 "Future of Work" exhibition in Bhubaneswar, said a press release.

With a focus on inclusive skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, and multi-skilling, NSDC is positioned as the principal architect of the skill ecosystem, creating opportunities for India's talent to thrive in the domestic markets and in the evolving global market, added the press release.

The NSDC stall at the G20 "Future of Work" exhibition is themed as "Future of Us", emphasizing the inclusive nature of its initiatives that are designed to benefit anyone, anywhere. The stall design is conceptualized to cater to various target audiences from diverse backgrounds and age groups, presenting the benefits of NSDC's initiatives through a human narrative.

The NSDC stall showcases all the major verticals of NSDC, including NSDC Academy, NSDC International, and NSDC Digital.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of, NSDC said "In line with our Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat," the road to "Viksit Bharat" will lead through "Skilled Bharat," and that's what the Skill India Mission is all about. India's youth need to be prepared for the future of work as technologies disrupt the labour market. Mobile technology, global connectivity, and the Internet offer us a chance to consider global needs. It is essential that we work together to make this opportunity a reality for India's youth."



The "Future of Us" stall at the G20 "Future of Work" exhibition aims to showcase the significant strides NSDC has made in preparing India's workforce through skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, and multi-skilling. With its comprehensive course offerings, innovative digital platforms, and international employment support, NSDC is empowering India's talent to succeed in the rapidly evolving job market."

In conclusion, NSDC's innovative platforms are transforming the lives of people by offering tailored learning solutions, job opportunities, and entrepreneurial support. NSDC is bridging the gap between education, skills, and the world of work, ensuring a bright future for India's diverse population.

The "Future of Us" stall at the G20 "Future of Work" exhibition reflects NSDC's inclusive approach NSDC Academy is a comprehensive platform that offers a wide range of courses, end-to-end placement preparation, mentoring by industry experts, and easy student loans.

With over 640 skilling partners, 50+ futuristic skill providers, and approximately 21 million candidates trained, the Academy is a pathway to possibilities, preparing India's youth for careers in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, web and mobile development, virtual reality, robotic process automation, and 3D printing.

Skill India Digital, another initiative by NSDC, is a citizen-centric platform that serves as India's primary source for skilling, employment, education, and entrepreneurship. The platform connects the worlds of education, skills, and work, offering courses, job and apprenticeship recommendations, digital certifications, verified credentials, funding support, and more. Skill India Digital aims to bridge the gap between education, skills, and the world of work through its comprehensive suite of services, including counselling, learning management systems, self-paced learning, and industry-aligned courses.

NSDC International, dedicated to making India the skill capital of the world, offers specialized training programs, job placement assistance, visa support, passport assistance, funding support, and post-placement support for individuals seeking international employment opportunities.

With a personalized approach and trusted partnerships, NSDC International helps candidates navigate the complexities of working abroad, providing valuable resources and guidance every step of the way. (ANI)

