National Tribal Dance Festival to be held in Raipur from December 27

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:07 IST

Scindia's right, farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was right in claiming that farm loan of only up to Rs 50,000 has been waived off so far but he promised that his government will waive off farm loans up to