Subramanian Swamy (File Photo)

Nationalise lands of Kashi, Mathura: Subramanian Swamy

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has called for the nationalisation of the land of the disputed sites of Gyaanvapi in Kashi and Krishna Janmastaan in Mathura.
Clarifying that he doesn't want to "stoke fire", but it is his faith that the temples in Kashi and Mathura should be reclaimed and that faith has played an important part in Ayodhya's Ramjanmbhoomi case.
"Today we are not in the mood to stoke fires, but I can say after Ayodhya, Kashi and Krishna Janmbhoomi, you don't have a court case, just nationalise lands. Masjid is a place to read Namaz and it can be read anywhere. Of 14 Jyotirlings, I have faith and have learnt that one is in Kashi and government for a public purpose can take over. 300 A is a powerful tool. Directive principles may not be enforceable as fundamental rights but the government can be forced to implement them," added Swamy.
While elaborating on his role in Ayodhya's Ram temple, Swamy also spoke extensively on former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao's role in ensuring nationalisation of the land of Ayodhya where the temple is located.
Swamy was speaking at an event in the national capital. The demand assumes significance as it comes after the verdict on Ayodhya temple. Swamy maintained that he has been demanding the nationalisation of land for long.
Swamy stated, "I wanted the government of India to implement article 300 A. According to this, land can be used for a national purpose. Narsimha Rao nationalised entire 67 acres of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and this made the case easy for us" stated the BJP MP.
With VHP international working president Alok Kumar present at the event, Swamy said, "I was asked to help with Ramjanmbhoomi case. Alok ji has not asked me to contest the case (Kashi and Mathura)."
Kumar, while responding to Swamy, said, " I believe that agenda in this nation is set by Swamy and if he takes initiative, we would be with him."
However, Kumar later while speaking to ANI said that his whole focus is to have grand Ram temple constructed. (ANI)

