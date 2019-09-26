Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Nationwide awareness drive on single-use plastic ban to be launched: Gowda

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:12 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Around 80 CIPET centres across the country will organise a 15-day long awareness drive on the ban on single-use plastic from October 2, said Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda here on Thursday.
All measures and awareness programs are in place to see that single use of plastic and littering is stopped, he said, while inaugurating a new boy's hostel building at Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) Hyderabad.
According to the Union Minister, such institutions are providing high learning with 100 per cent employment. Therefore, it has been decided to establish five more CIPETs across the nation.
Speaking to ANI, the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers said, "Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call on last Independence Day speech on how single-use of plastic has to be taken away. In this direction, there is already a sense of confusion among the public as a complete ban on plastic cannot be possible. Plastic plays a major role in day to day life of every individual."
"Hence, awareness is necessary. Single-use of plastic and littering has to be stopped and for that purpose, 80 CIPET centres are directed to organise various functions and activities aiming at creating awareness regarding the prevention of single-use plastic for 15 days starting from October 2", he added.
Talking about CIPET, the Union Minister said that it is one of the best institutions not only for employment generation but even for other areas of concern for all the students who complete their course in the institute.
During the Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for launching a new 'mass movement' against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

