Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019

Nationwide celebrations on 20th anniv of Kargil War

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:52 IST

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): To mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' a number of celebratory events have been planned in Dras in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi.
The celebrations of India's win in what came to be known as "Operation Vijay" will be conducted on a nationwide platform from July 25-27.
According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'
"We 'remember' our martyrs, by revisiting the sacrifices and instilling pride and respect among us, we 'rejoice' by celebrating the victory in Kargil and we 'renew' our resolve to safeguard the honour of the tricolour," it said.
As a build-up to the main event, numerous activities have been organized all over the country starting from the first week of July beginning with the lighting of a 'Victory Flame' from the National War Memorial.
This flame will then travel through eleven towns and cities, to finally conclude at Dras wherein it will be merged with the eternal flame at the 'Kargil War Memorial'.
A 'Wreath Memorial Ceremony' will also be organised at the 'Kargil War Memorial' to honour the bravehearts.
Ladakh will be participating in a run called 'Ek Daud Shaheedon Ke Naam'. Reportedly, this run will include citizens from remote villages and the brave war veterans from far-flung corners of Ladakh.
The release also highlighted that among other sports activities, a 'T-20 Cricket Championship' will be organised in Ladakh at the NDS Memorial Stadium wherein teams from Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be partaking.
In New Delhi, a 'Commemoration Ceremony' will be organised at the Manekshaw Centre where a panel discussion with the war veterans and serving officers will be conducted.
This event will be followed by a 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Evening' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on July 27.
The Year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of victory in 'Operation Vijay', popularly known as the 'Kargil War'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

At introductory meet, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ticks off...

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has expressed his strong displeasure at absenteeism during an introductory meeting of heads of centrally funded institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Sisodia 'pained' to know Sreedharan opposed Delhi govt's travel...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said he is "pained" to know that former DMRC chief E Sreedharan has opposed the state government's proposal to make metro rides free of cost for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:40 IST

TDP denies reports of hiring Prashant Kishor's poltical consultancy IPAC

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Friday dismissed reports that party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had plans to rope in the consultancy, mentored by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:31 IST

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance over reports of children being...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there are several villages in Rajasthan's Banswara district wherein over 500 families were found to have allegedly used their children as pawn to get money for food.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:26 IST

Uttarakhand: Joint operation to retrieve bodies of 8 mountaineers begins

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A joint operation has been started to retrieve the bodies of eight mountaineers, including an Indian, who went missing while they were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak on May 26.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:25 IST

PC Chako denies allegations of misbehaviour ,claims he does not...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader PC Chako on Friday claimed that he did not know Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda, who has alleged that he "misbehaved" with him at state Congress office on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:09 IST

KCR is country's most corrupt politician: D Aravind

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in Vizianagaram factory blast

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed while sixteen others were injured after a blast in a private firm in Bobbili town on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF continues efforts to bring back mortal remains of AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Air Force continued its efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32, which crashed in the mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns murder of UP Bar...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Friday condemned the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darwesh Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Mumbai: Man dies after iron-rod falls on him in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A businessman died after an iron rod fell on him in an under construction building in Parel area here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:35 IST

No response yet from CM : WB Governor Tripathi on ongoing doctors strike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing protest by the medical fraternity in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the matter but has not yet received a response from her.

Read More
iocl