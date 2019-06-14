Nationwide protest against attack on doctors
ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:27 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Doctors across India took to the streets and have halted medical services in support of the <a href="/search?query=nationwide">nationwide</a> <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a> on Friday to demand protection amidst the ongoing strike by the junior <a href="/search?query=doctors">doctors</a> at NRS Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH) in West Bengal.<br />This comes nearly four days after a junior doctor at the Kolkata hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.<br />The resident <a href="/search?query=doctors">doctors</a> at Raipur's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raised slogans on the streets in <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a> against the incident in Kolkata.<br />Doctors at North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri have also joined the strike as have the medical practitioners affiliated with Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).<br />The <a href="/search?query=doctors">doctors</a> of AIIMS Delhi meanwhile halted health services leading to inconvenience to thousands of patients. The Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital also took out a <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a> march in the morning.<br />In cities like Jaipur, <a href="/search?query=doctors">doctors</a> have carried on with their duties wearing black bands as a mark of the <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a>, the members of Indian Medical Association, Trivandrum, on the other hand, held <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a>s over the alleged violence.<br />Doctors with 'Save the Saviour' and 'Stand with NRSMCH' <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a>ed at the Government Medical College in Nagpur.<br />Meanwhile, students of NRSMCH have continued their sit-in <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a> on Friday despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to the <a href="/search?query=doctors">doctors</a> to get back to work and ensure that hospitals can run "smoothly and peacefully" on Thursday.<br />Apart from demanding strong actions against the culprits of the NRSMCH incident, the medical organisations are pressing for strong legislation and are also demanding a safe working environment for medical practitioners. (ANI)<br /></p>