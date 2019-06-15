Nationwide 'symbolic strike' by doctors demanding adequate security

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Amidst chanting the slogan of 'We want justice,' the doctors across the country on Saturday observed a 'symbolic strike' and demanded adequate security in hospitals for themselves and strict action against those who assault doctors.

The strike at NRS Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday entered the fifth day where even advocates joined the protesting doctors.

"We are with these doctors. We request the state government to resolve the problem so that the general people do not get affected. Over 300 doctors have resigned by now," said Shariq Siddiqui, an advocate.

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in the national capital observed strike in over 14 hospitals including RML, LHMC, DDU, Central Hospital of the Northern Railways and GTB. During the protest OPD, wards, routine operations were non-functional while emergency services were not hampered.

Dr Sumedh, president of FORDA, said that the agitation might intensify as there has been no development for the safety of medical practitioners in Kolkata.

"As president of FORDA, I assure our colleagues in West Bengal that all Delhi doctors are with you," he said.

"As assured by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Central Doctor Protection Act Bill must be passed in the Parliament immediately," he added.

Medical students, resident doctors and house surgeons of Trivandrum Medical College treated their patients today with a bandage on their forehead to show their solidarity with the agitating doctors in West Bengal.

Dr Srinivasan, Secretary, Indian Medical Association of Karnataka chapter, also condemned the incident.

In Hubli, junior doctors and post-graduate took to streets to express their anger.

"No emergency services are obstructed due to the strike. Even today at this epitome of failure of the system we are showing that we stand together and we are delivering our responsibilities," said Dr Gopi, a junior doctor at KMS Hospital in Hubli.

Dr VK Tiwari, Medical Superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, told ANI: "Resident doctors are on strike today. They have suspended work only in OPDs and wards. Emergency services are running normally." (ANI)

