Nationwide total lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o'clock tonight.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation.

"It is a kind of curfew," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years."

"Today India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," he said.

"From 12 o'clock tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days," said Modi.

He also hailed the people for the success of 'Janata Curfew' saying that they showed how Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country.

"The one-day Janta Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind," he added. (ANI)