Natural calamities claim 35 lives in Uttar Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 35 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to natural calamities, claims government data.
Seven people each died in Fatehpur and Kanpur districts while five people have died in Jhansi due to lightening. The other reasons for the death are snake bite, rainfall, wall collapse etc.
The deaths took place in Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, Lalitpur, Jaunpur, Pilibhit, Kushinagar and several other districts.
On the other hand, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed District Magistrates to give Rs 4 lakh each as compensation to the families of those who died in natural calamities", informed Chief Minister office on its official Twitter handle. He also instructed the officials to make adequate arrangements for treatment of those who are injured. (ANI)

