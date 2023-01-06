'Natural paint' being prepared from cow dung in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 5 (ANI): A unique initiative has been started in Chhattisgarh where 'Natural Paint' is being prepared from cow dung. An instruction has also been issued to paint all government buildings with it in the state.

The initiative has been started under Godhan Nyay Yojna at a few Gothans of some districts, including state capital Raipur where the government purchases the cow dung and the natural paints are being prepared from it. Besides, vermicompost, supercompost and other products are being manufactured from cow dung under the Yojna.

In state capital Raipur, the women of Self Help Groups (SHG) used to prepare at a Gothan in Hirapur Jarway. Production Manager Sahal Sahu explained about the preparation of the natural paint.

Sahu told ANI, "First of all we collect cow dung and bring it to Gothan. After that the cow dung is cleaned as there should be no garbage or waste materials in it. Then after cleaning, it is left in the open for a day. Later on, a thin paste is prepared from the cow dung by putting it in a machine. Equal amounts of water and cow dung is put in the machine for the paste preparation."



"After making a paste, it is transferred to another machine, where it is processed and the fibre is separated from the paste. This paste is further transferred into a machine where it is turned into fine powder and further sent to the bleaching tank. Here it is heated up to 100 degrees and hydrogen peroxide and caustic soda are added to it, which turns its colour from brown to white and removes all its impurities. After that different coloured paints are prepared by adding colours in it," Sahu added.



Commissioner Arun Druv told ANI, "Natural paint is being manufactured from cow dung in Jarway Gothan. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed that all the buildings that come under government control should be painted with the natural paint prepared from cow dung. An instruction has also been given for the same."

"We have also used the natural paint in the boundary wall of Jarway Gothan, zonal office of the corporation, in my chamber and four to five other rooms in my office. Its colour is very nice. Besides, because the paint is made from cow dung, it has antifungal and antibacterial properties. As we paint the floor of our house with cow dung during Diwali, it is like the same and it does not smell at all," Druv added.

Raipur Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said, "This whole initiative has been started under Godhan Nyay Yojana. It will also bring an industrial revolution in rural areas. Paint is being prepared through a natural resource, with this there is an action plan to paint more government buildings from it. At present, painting has been started in municipal buildings and some other government institutions. In the coming time, as its productivity will increase, we will paint other government buildings as well."

Benefits of the Paint:

It is prepared pure natural and does not contain any harmful chemicals like other paints.

It has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

It is much cheaper than other paints available in the market.

It keeps the house more normal than that of outside temperature. (ANI)