Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani awarded Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice-chairman of Naukri.com, India's leading web-based job site, is among the Padma Shri awardees announced by the government on Saturday on the eve of Republic Day.

Bikhchandani was born and brought up in Delhi and got his Bachelor's degree from the St Stephens College. He completed his post-graduation from IIM Ahmedabad in 1989.

Bikhchandani started a lot of small businesses after graduating from the IIM. He then set up Naukri.com in 1997, which is arguably one of India's largest web-based employment site.

Starting with a seed capital of Rs 2000, Naukri.com attracted investments from leading global venture capitalists and became the first internet company to list on Indian stock exchanges. It today employs around 4000 people.

One of his earlier ventures, Info Edge, also launched other prominent sites like 99 acres (reals estate, Jeevansathi (matrimony() among others. He is also a founding trustee of Ashoka University.

Bikhchandani is a keen investor and has invested in Policybazaar and Zomato.

For his business skills, Sanjeev has also been awarded Ernst and Young - Entrepreneur of the Year award in the past.

In 2011 he was conferred the Distinguished Alumnus award by IIM Ahmedabad and in 2012 he was honoured with the CF Andrews Distinguished Alumnus award by St. Stephen's College.

In April 2017, Outlook Magazine selected him as one of India's fifty greatest CEO's ever. He also supports 1947 Partition Archive - a not-for-profit organisation that is building an oral history archive consisting of video interviews of people who faced partition.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities. (ANI)

