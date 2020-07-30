Naval Communication Network Training lab inaugurated in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command inaugurated the Naval Communication Network (NCN) Training Lab at Signal School, Kochi on Wednesday.

The NCN is a state-of-the-art captive network envisioned to provide digital supremacy to the Indian Navy through the smart network infrastructure, enhanced throughout, high-quality secure services and ease of network management.

The statement said the NCN Training Lab is an advanced Communications and Networking Lab designed to provide comprehensive and realistic training to naval personnel in the operation and management of NCN.

The Lab is equipped with modern IT infrastructure to impart training on NCN related applications, security features and troubleshooting protocols which would enable a smooth and seamless operation of the network.

The statement stressed that with the induction of NCN Training Lab, Signal School, the premier Communication and Electronic Warfare training establishment of the Indian Navy, based at Kochi has acquired another advanced training capability to meet the futuristic training requirements of Navy. (ANI)

