Naval institute in Kochi celebrates Golden Jubilee, gets educational Tech lab

AK Chawla (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology's (NIETT) Golden Jubilee Year celebrations on Monday, Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, inaugurated a modern Educational Technology Lab at the institute.

As per a statement issued by Southern Naval Command, the lab is equipped with Immersive technologies headsets and 3D training aids/gadgets.

During the event, Chawla also released the eighth edition of 'Learning Lounge' - the Biennial Training Journal of NIETT.



"The Learning Lounge highlights emerging trends in training technologies and educates trainers to create, develop and effectively utilise the dynamic learning environment," the statement said.

NIETT trains officers and sailors of all branches of the Indian Navy, who undertake Instructional duties.

In addition, NIETT also trains officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries, and produces quality Training films, conduct Media Interaction workshops for Indian Navy ships and facilitates printing and production of training resource material for the unit under Southern Naval Command.

The institute completed 50 years in its service to the nation on Sunday. It is the first Indian Navy training unit to receive the ISO certification in Aug 1998. (ANI)

