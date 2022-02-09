Naval Investiture Ceremony 2022 for Western Naval Command held in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Naval Investiture Ceremony, 2022 for the Western Naval Command (WNC) was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As per an official statement from Defence Ministry, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command presented gallantry and distinguished service awards announced on Independence Day 2020 and Republic Day 2021 to the recipients.

During the Ceremony, Commander Dhanush Menon and Haridas Kundu MCA (FD) II were conferred with the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) while Commodore Anil Marya was conferred with the Nau Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty). RAdm Sandeep Mehta, Surg RAdm Arti Sarin, Commodore Srikant Kesnur, Captain Birendra Singh Bains, Captain Sumit Singh Sodhi, Captain Kapil Bhatia and Jai Singh, MCPO I (GW)/ Hon Sub Lt were conferred with the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).



The Commander-in-Chief also presented Unit Citations to INS Gomati and Base Victualling Yard (Mumbai) that delivered exceptional performances over the past year.

The Admiral acknowledged the contribution of all family members of the awardees for their unstinted support to service personnel in the performance of their duties.

The ceremonial event, traditionally conducted centrally for all awardees, was conducted within the Command due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was witnessed by a number of senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy as well as spouses and families of the awardees. (ANI)

