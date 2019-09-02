Naval phase of Defence Correspondents Course 2019 concludes at Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Navy and Coast Guard leg of the 2019 edition of the Defence Correspondents Course (DCC) concluded at Mumbai on Sunday.

The course was conducted at Western Naval Command and was coordinated by the Maritime Warfare Centre here.

The course aimed to enlighten journalists on nuances of naval operations and their significance and in the long run aspired to build a pool of journalists who understand the Armed Forces, an official release said.

DCC kicked off on August 26 and participants were apprised on organisation, roles and responsibility of the Navy, Coast Guard and the Naval Value System in the first three days.

"They visited the Naval Dockyard Mumbai and were also taken for the Heritage Walk around the dockyard. The course participants also visited frontline submarines and warships of Indian Navy as well as the Coast Guard. A visit to the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and a brief on the coastal security construct brought the participants up to speed on the nuances and workings of the coastal defence mechanism," read the release.

"The highlight of the course, in their own words, was the one-day sea sortie on a frontline frigate of the Navy, INS Brahmaputra. A few participants even had the opportunity to participate in naval activities being conducted at sea," it said.

The DCC now moves to Chandigarh for the phase with the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

