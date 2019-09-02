Representative Image
Representative Image

Naval phase of Defence Correspondents Course 2019 concludes at Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Navy and Coast Guard leg of the 2019 edition of the Defence Correspondents Course (DCC) concluded at Mumbai on Sunday.
The course was conducted at Western Naval Command and was coordinated by the Maritime Warfare Centre here.
The course aimed to enlighten journalists on nuances of naval operations and their significance and in the long run aspired to build a pool of journalists who understand the Armed Forces, an official release said.
DCC kicked off on August 26 and participants were apprised on organisation, roles and responsibility of the Navy, Coast Guard and the Naval Value System in the first three days.
"They visited the Naval Dockyard Mumbai and were also taken for the Heritage Walk around the dockyard. The course participants also visited frontline submarines and warships of Indian Navy as well as the Coast Guard. A visit to the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and a brief on the coastal security construct brought the participants up to speed on the nuances and workings of the coastal defence mechanism," read the release.
"The highlight of the course, in their own words, was the one-day sea sortie on a frontline frigate of the Navy, INS Brahmaputra. A few participants even had the opportunity to participate in naval activities being conducted at sea," it said.
The DCC now moves to Chandigarh for the phase with the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:52 IST

Bhagat Singh Koshyari on becoming Governor of Maharashtra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been appointed Governor of Maharashtra, on Monday said the links people of Maharashtra have with Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:50 IST

Life slowly returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Life was seen limping back to normalcy in Rajouri district almost a month after the government abrogated Article 370

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

JDU leaders Ajay Alok, Prashant Kishor indulge in war of words over NRC

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): After Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Twitter, party leader Ajay Alok on Monday responded with opposing views and assessed that no one is stopping people from proving their residency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Next tourism ministers meeting in J-K, says Union Tourism...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said that next meeting of state tourism ministers will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:39 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM offers prayers at his residence...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence 'Sewasadan' in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Case registered against scribe who recorded Chapatis and salt episode

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:35 IST

'No politicians please, Rahul Gandhi doesn't count as one'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all people of the country to keep themselves fit, BJP leaders are going all-out to maintain a strict exercise regimen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:33 IST

UP: Two criminals injured during encounter with police in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police here on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday due to technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL seeking establishment of gram...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the states on a plea seeking the establishment of 'gram nyayalayas' to ensure access to justice for the rural poor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:25 IST

Kumaraswamy comes to DK Shivakumar's defense, says he is strong...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a veiled attack against the government, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case, is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda agains

Read More
iocl