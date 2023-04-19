Naveen Jindal leads flag foundation installs Monumental Flag at Military Station in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): In its endeavour to promote the display of the Indian National Flag and instil the feeling of patriotism among Indians, The Flag Foundation of India has dedicated another Monumental Flag at Narangi Military station in Guwahati on the occasion of Bihu on Wednesday.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal-led Flag Foundation has been instrumental in the installation of monumental flags across the country. Eastern army commander Lt General R P Kalita was the chief guest on the occasion.

"Democratization of the Indian National Flag has always been a priority issue for the President of the Flag Foundation of India, Mr Naveen Jindal. He fought a decade-long legal battle to empower every citizen to fly and display our National Flag with pride, dignity and Honour," said Major General (Retd) Ashim Kohli, CEO of Flag Foundation of India in a statement.



"Mr Naveen Jindal always wanted citizens to display the Tiranga to show their respect and pride towards the nation. After he joined the Lok Sabha as a newly elected MP after winning the 2004 general elections from Kurukshetra Constituency, he was informed that a Member of Parliament cannot wear the Tiranga on the clothes under rule 349 (XIV) of the House Mr Jindal filed a petition to the chair for permission to wear the National flag and got the resolution passed in the Parliament. In line with the action, he got amended the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act-1971 on 20 December 2005, which allowed citizens of India to wear the National Flag above the waist", Major General (Retd) Ashim Kohli further added.



The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the societies registration act of 1980, a non-profit body after Mr Naveen Jindal won a decade-long court battle that enabled all Indians to display our National Flag with honour and pride at their homes, offices and factories on all days of the year.

On 23rd January 2004, after a long and hard legal battle fought by Mr Naveen Jindal (Industrialist, sportsman and Member of Parliament), the Supreme Court of India ruled that the display of the national flag by every citizen on all days of the year, a fundamental right. Thereafter, he founded the Flag Foundation of India, a non-governmental organization.

The Tricolour is a common factor of inspiration for every Indian; it is indeed a true expression of pride for our motherland. To take this victory beyond pure symbolism and translate it into action, the Flag Foundation of India is undertaking various projects motivating the people of our country to draw inspiration from the National Flag and work for the betterment of the nation. (ANI)

