Naveen Patnaik asks officials to focus on districts with highest rates of COVID-19 infection

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID situation and its management in the State and asked officials to focus on strictly enforcing the COVID guidelines mainly in districts with the highest rates of infection.

For preparing for a possible third wave, the Chief Minister suggested that all arrangements for the treatment of pediatric diseases and the training of doctors in this regard should be given full priority. Similarly, the Chief Minister emphasized on ensuring that the oxygen plant in various hospitals could be operational within the stipulated time frame.

"Immediate immunization will be our main focus for the next few months. We are now vaccinating 3 lakh people every day," he said. He asked district collectors to supervise vaccination in their district.



Joining the review, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that in 17 districts of southern and western Odisha, there has been no increase in COVID cases even after partial unlock. "But in coastal and northern Odisha district like Puri, Cuttack, Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj are more prone to infections", he said.



Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said the infection rate in Ganjam and Jharsuguda districts was below one per cent, while in Khordha and Puri districts it was 9-15 per cent. Special emphasis is being placed on micro containment zone, testing, etc with lockdown strict. "The situation is expected to improve by July 15," he said. (ANI)

