Naveen Patnaik conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Odisha districts

Cuttack (Odisha) [India] August 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted an aerial survey of areas of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

Chasaanara village in Tigiria tehsil of Cuttack district submerged in rainwater, causing distress to the locals. Water collected up to 10 feet, locals said.

The administration has sent boats for the villagers. Medical camp and cooking facilities have also been set up.

Over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected by the flood situation due to the heavy rainfall in the state, informed Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Wednesday.



"Due to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flood, over 2.5 lakh people in 425 villages have remained marooned, whilst a total of over 4.67 lakh people in 10 districts have been affected," he said.

He said over 60,000 people were evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening.

He had said that the flood water is being discharged from Hirakud reservoir through 40 gates and the inflow of flood water from the dam has reduced to 5.80 lakh cusecs while the outflow of water remained at 6.69 lakh cusecs. (ANI)