Naveen Patnaik discusses special category status for Odisha with Modi

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and pitched for Odisha to be granted special category status in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

"I congratulated him on his electoral victory, I also requested him for special category status for Odisha as we have been hit by a cyclone recently, which did a great deal of damage," Patnaik told reporters here after meeting Modi.

"No discussions were held regarding Union budget or Ayushman Bharat during the meet," he added.

Later in the day, Patnaik is scheduled to hold discussions with President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital.

Odisha witnessed a trail of destruction due to the cyclonic storm 'Fani' which made landfall on May 3.

The state government had said earlier this month that a total loss of around Rs. 9336.26 crore was incurred in the wake of the calamity. (ANI)

