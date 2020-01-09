Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 8th MSME International Trade Fair in Bhubaneswar
ANI | Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:48 IST
<p>Bhubaneswar (<a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a>) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Chief Minister">Chief Minister</a> <a href="/search?query=Naveen Patnaik">Naveen Patnaik</a> inaugurated the 8th edition of <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) International Trade Fair 2020 in Bhubaneswar.<br />The event is being organised by the MSME department through Directorate Industries, Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing and <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> Small Industries Corporation in partnership with the National Small Industries Corporation and Federation of Indian Report Organisations.<br />"This trade fair provides unique opportunities to MSME Entrepreneurs of <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> to showcase their products and services before National and International visitors. <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> has been the cradle of entrepreneurship since times immemorial. The brands today known as Kalinga and Utkal have a glorious ancient past. The people from <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a> are known for their enterprising nature and have made name for themselves in Handicrafts, Textiles, Food Processing and Information Technology," Patnaik said in his inaugural address on Wednesday.<br />Patnaik also extended a warm welcome to the entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and Iran who had set up their stalls at the fair.<br />"I am happy to note that more than 350 MSMEs are participating in this event. I am also happy to note the participation of 20 entrepreneurs from Iran and 12 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh who have come to <a href="/search?query=Odisha">Odisha</a>," he said.<br />The event comprises of display of MSME products, buyer-seller meet, technology demonstration, start-up, and innovation displays, marketing avenues for women entrepreneurs, and business networking with close to two dozen foreign delegates from Iran and 10 from Bangladesh also participating in the event. (ANI)<br /></p>