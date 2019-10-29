Naveen Patnaik inaugurates exhibition on Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition on the occasion of Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Disaster Risk Reduction, 2019 organized by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDAM) here.

Speaking at the event, Patnaik said, "I extend my deep appreciation to the people of Odisha for their determination and solidarity to build a disaster-resilient state. In 2019, Odisha faced extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which hit the Odisha coast on May 3 affecting life and property of more than 1.65 crore people in 14 districts of the state. Odisha has already set a global benchmark for handling disaster and it is fully prepared to face all possible eventualities in the face of this calamity of the highest magnitude."

The Chief Minister said, "The robust rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures by public officials, volunteers and civil society organisations deserve severe appreciation."

"I extend gratitude to jawans of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Fire Service, NDRF, and Odisha police for their outstanding work," he added. (ANI)

